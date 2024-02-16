MQ-9B: Strategic upgrade in ties

Structural differences in the polity and legislative procedures in India and the US have often indicated that despite an ascendant trend, procedural lags, legislative drags and sectional views in the US Congress are often misinterpreted as meta trends in the bilateral relationship. One of the consistent areas in which this dichotomy often plays out is how the US government, led by its Congress, functions or opines on issues related to India, which is often seen as discordant with the aspirations and expectations of the broader Indian civil society. Most often, these variances are transient compulsions in political decision-making rather than established norms in both countries. The recent politics-sentiment gap in India evoked by developments in the US Congress surrounding the MQ-9B Reaper drone sale showed that India-US relations may not be past all surprises, but that may not be such a bad thing after all.