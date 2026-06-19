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MSMEs need more than digital access

MSMEs need more than digital access

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for about 31% of India’s GDP and are projected to drive 50% of e-commerce growth by 2030, according to a McKinsey report.
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Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 21:05 IST
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