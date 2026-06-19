MSMEs need more than digital access

<p>‘I was scared to report a fraudulent transaction on Facebook Marketplace, and, when I did, they only blocked the account. I had to file a separate police complaint. The police recovered the money, but they also took a cut from it,’ reported a small seller in Punjab who was new to selling online. This is one of many incidents reflecting the challenges small businesses face while going digital.</p>.<p>The use of e-commerce helps formalise businesses by giving them access to a larger consumer base. It has also been associated with improved market performance and greater innovation.</p>.<p>Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for about 31% of India’s GDP and are projected to drive 50% of e-commerce growth by 2030, according to a McKinsey report. Online marketplaces have evolved significantly, but their governance remains stuck in the pre-Covid era. Without reforms, MSMEs will struggle to thrive in these ecosystems.</p>.<p>The Union Budget 2026-2027 renews its focus on access to capital for MSMEs, but the benefits of digitalisation can be realised only if policy addresses the full picture: platform accountability, incentives and consumer welfare. How do sellers signal quality to consumers? What kinds of MSMEs succeed on these platforms?</p>.<p>As the example above illustrated, it is easy for smaller sellers to lose trust in the platform. They face a dual threat from larger organised firms’ and platforms’ in-house products, reducing visibility and sales. Sellers with fewer than 10 employees often encounter high return rates for damaged products, fraudulent transactions and account theft. Inadequate platform support and poor awareness of reporting mechanisms can drive them off platforms altogether. Hidden operational costs, including taxes and platform fees, further constrain growth, especially for low-margin sellers. Given their limited business expertise, many also struggle with language barriers and lack access to performance and customer data.</p>.West Asia crisis | Centre approves Rs 2.5-lakh crore credit line guarantee scheme for MSMEs .<p>Platforms compound these problems through structural indifference. Behemoths such as Amazon and Flipkart wield disproportionate market power and may find it cheaper to pay fines than strengthen compliance. <br>The result is chronically deprioritised MSME support. Policy enforcement must balance competing interests while protecting consumer welfare.</p>.<p>Research by Lance Garcia at the Harvard Kennedy School indicates that consumers value product quality and trustworthiness across product categories. Reviews and ratings act as proxies of quality, especially for unbranded products sold by small businesses. In an environment where consumers rely on platforms to infer product quality, MSMEs find it difficult to build a unique value proposition. Platform-issued certifications and badges can improve customer confidence, but existing systems are inconsistent and do not comprehensively capture quality.</p>.<p>Standardising e-commerce certifications and badges at both store and product levels could help sellers build credibility. Existing reforms such as Walmart Vriddhi and the TEAM Scheme focus on mass onboarding, but what happens afterwards? Tracking sellers over one to three years and identifying who survives and who drops out would give policymakers the data needed to design more effective support programmes.</p>.<p>“We get limited information about our performance on the platform, based on our relationship with the Amazon account manager,” another small seller told us. Most sellers lose contact with account managers a few months after joining e-commerce platforms. A part of the problem can be resolved by broadening access to AI-powered tools to guide sellers through quick queries related to dispute resolution, filing complaints on the platform and obtaining information on market trends. Even as e-commerce has become more inclusive with the launch of government-led marketplaces like GeM, firms still struggle to navigate this world. As a result, adoption remains low.</p>.<p>Countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia have rewritten the rules of e-commerce to broaden the reach of SMEs. Why does success still remain elusive for Indian MSMEs? The problem is unique owing to insufficient platform incentive, limited digital literacy of small businesses and lack of understanding of sellers’ struggles by policymakers. Enhancing access to finance is not enough. True digital inclusion relies on multi-stakeholder dialogue. Without intervention, the promise of digital commerce risks remaining inaccessible to the very micro and small enterprises it should empower most.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School, specialising in economic and tech policy)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>