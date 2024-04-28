Muizzu’s ‘India Out, China In’ campaign

Importantly, Muizzu would do well to remind himself who Maldives can turn to in any crisis: In October 1988, when the then Maldivian leadership needed security and help to thwart a coup bid, it was India that carried out Operation Cactus; when its capital city of Male faced an urgent water supply crisis in 2014, China needed more than a week to respond, whereas India provided relief in no time. Muizzu should trust geography, if not India’s generosity. He may have heard of a proverb from his Chinese friends that “a near neighbour is better than a distant friend!”