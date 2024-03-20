Multipolarity makes waves in Indian Ocean Region

Muizzu has a vision for his country, and it is exceedingly foolish to view him through the prism of the India-China binary. Paradoxically, his vision also has striking similarities with that of the Indian ruling elite — the nation’s Islamic identity, nationalistic orientation, sovereignty and independence, strategic autonomy, defence capability, and self-reliance and rejection of external interference. Above all, Muizzu understands that Maldives’ multipolar moment has come presenting seamless opportunities for development.

New Delhi should have had a compass ready to navigate the winds of change. But, the excessive intrusion by the intelligence and defence establishment into neighbourhood policies blocked new thinking. The flawed assumptions behind the attempt to bring Muizzu down on his knees by undermining Maldives’ tourism industry betrayed arrogance and hubris. The Maldivian resorts remain as alluring as ever combining luxury and adventure.

An American couple’s video last month showcasing in Instagram their stay in a lavish underwater hotel room went viral, billed as the ‘world's most expensive underwater hotel room’. The point is, the Maldives has carved a niche to cater to tourists who have big money to spend. Vogue, America’s fashion and lifestyle magazine that covers style news, haute couture fashion, beauty, culture, living, and runway, wrote last week on the ‘fun side of the Maldives.’

The humiliation and scorn meted out to the Maldivian psyche will boomerang unless we come to our senses quickly. The termination of co-operation on hydrographic survey is a body blow, as the Indian Ocean seabed is a last frontier of minerals for the blue economy.

The notion that India is an indispensable partner for the Maldivians is a legacy of time past. China is offering 1,000 slots for Maldivians to participate in short-term training programmes. The top-notch Dutch commodity trading group Vitol, one of the world’s largest companies in energy industry, signed an agreement on March 14 to market the Maldives as a bunkering hub in the Indian Ocean.

Vitol sells 350 million tonnes of oil annually and owns more than 250 supertankers and other vessels. The Vitol project (part of a port city development project on the northernmost atoll of Ihavandhippolhu) is on the main shipping lane between east and west in the Indian Ocean through which more than 300 large ships pass daily, according to Maritime Movements.