Music may heal others, but musicians,heal thyselves

If I were to say that alcoholism and substance abuse are problems faced by almost all musicians irrespective of the type of music they perform, I will be accused of exaggeration. Despite the fact that there are many examples, it is not taken seriously. Sometimes, certain forms of addiction are brushed aside as cultural and community practice. For example, the chewing of tobacco is not considered wrong within certain circles. Musicians often chew through the day, and especially need to before and after a concert. Beyond the obvious danger of cancer, this addiction could also be an indicator of mental health issues. Add to all this the general lack of physical exercise among musicians, and you have a disaster in the making. In the long run, this has a detrimental effect on the music and the overall wellbeing of musicians. We notice musicians only until they remain popular. After their prime, many end up in depressive states or experience deteriorating health.