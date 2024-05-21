Musk loses autonomy in race for Tesla Robotaxis

The sense of heightened scrutiny has even crept into Musk’s own language; he now routinely refers to Tesla’s most advanced ADAS package as “supervised full self driving.” Say that nonsensical phrase out loud a few times and you’re getting to the heart of the problem here. Tesla’s branding of its ADAS packages as Autopilot and Full Self Driving oversell their capabilities — why add the prefix “supervised” to FSD otherwise? Last week, a district judge ruled that Tesla must face a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that it oversold the capabilities of its driver-assistance technology.

Besides longstanding calls, and criticism, from the likes of the National Transportation Safety Board, NHTSA’s more robust footing has been forced by a lengthening list of accidents involving automated driving features, along with a torrent of footage posted on social media showing near misses and egregious misuse of these systems. In the latest annual survey conducted by AAA, while there is strong interest in features like automatic emergency braking, nine out of 10 drivers are afraid of or unsure about self-driving vehicles. Meanwhile, four out of 10 either believe they can buy a self-driving car today or are unsure if they can. They cannot.

In short, we aren’t ready for what I suppose should now be dubbed AFRSD — actual for-realsies self driving — not merely in terms of technological capabilities, but also in terms of behavior, regulation and maybe even infrastructure. We still struggle with the less sophisticated systems we have today, not least because legal liability is unclear when you mix responsibilities between software, hardware and brainware. Plus, it’s hard to keep people focused on semi-automated tasks; our minds wander, as the aviation industry spotted a long time ago. Speaking recently with Colin Barnden, an expert on driver monitoring systems and principal analyst at Semicast Research, he made the great point that qualified drivers today will have passed an exam in driving, but “no-one has to prove their competence in a ‘supervisory’ role.” What would that even look like?