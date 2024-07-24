Musk may swing right, but Tesla’s profit leans left

Given the weakness in Tesla’s main electric vehicle business, the company is keener than ever to talk up the visionary stuff. The robotaxi theme was front-and-center, of course. Indeed, asked on Tuesday evening’s call if any Republican rollback of the Inflation Reduction Act (and its accompanying incentives for EV adoption) would hurt Tesla, Musk answered, improbably, that the impact would be “slight” and then pivoted immediately to saying Tesla’s value related “overwhelmingly” to autonomy anyway.

Curious, then, that Musk declined to answer questions about what might be coming at the company’s delayed “robotaxi reveal” and the chief financial officer brushed off a question asking exactly how many Tesla buyers were taking the Full Self Driving upsell.

There was a bright spot in the form of Tesla’s energy business, which reported its highest installations of batteries and revenue ever. Inevitably, some bulls have jumped on the datacenters-will-eat-the-grid bandwagon to argue that Tesla is not only an AI giant in waiting but also an AI-juicing giant in waiting, too. Besides the layering of hypes there, keep in mind that even at this record level, energy accounted for just 12 per cent and 16 per cent of Tesla’s revenue and gross profit, respectively, and that Tesla’s own announcement cautioned that battery deployments “would continue to fluctuate.”

By the time Tesla reports numbers again, in October, Musk’s public politicking may have reached even greater … heights? Judging from these numbers, though, and the continuing lack of a clear pipeline of new vehicles, any distraction will probably be useful.