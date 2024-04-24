Musk sells the Tesla dream, but don't ask for details

Yet what did those words really signify? There was an odd tweak to the low-cost vehicle strategy Tesla laid out in March 2023, when management talked about cutting costs in half with revolutionary manufacturing methods. Now, Tesla talks about melding aspects of next-generation platforms with its existing ones in the new models, enabling the company to build them on existing manufacturing lines. To be clear, that is an intriguing possibility, offering efficiencies to reduce stubborn costs.

But also to be clear: It won’t deliver a $25,000 Model 2 anytime soon — “this update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected” — and also isn’t what Tesla talked about only a year or so ago. It is a major overhaul of strategy requiring details.

Ah yes, that’s what the call is for. On the call, we learned from Chief Executive Elon Musk that new models might arrive as early as late this year. And yet … yet … questions about the details were brushed off and then pushed off to the robotaxi unveiling Tesla plans for early August. So, new models maybe in the fourth quarter but little to nothing can be expected until two months before the fourth quarter begins. It is also unclear exactly which models are being talked about now: updates to existing ones, a robotaxi platform or a low-ish cost EV? The sudden announcement at the end of the call that Tesla’s investor relations chief Martin Viecha was moving on, drawing attention back to recent C-suite departures, was unfortunate timing.

What was clear is that, if anything remains top of Tesla’s mind, and Musk’s, it is the robotaxi project. This theme dominated the call, with Musk also making the customary diversions into artificial intelligence and the potential for Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot project to spur effectively infinite growth in the economy. It felt like there were more details on that than the cheap EV project. Despite the bullish reaction to the announcement, the central question as to where Tesla’s next growth wave will originate remains only partly answered, and that part relying on a large measure of faith in the absence of real detail. With the vehicle numbers not looking great, the robotaxi thesis is front and center.

At one point, Musk said that “if someone does not believe Tesla will solve autonomy, they should not be investing in the company.” Words to live by.