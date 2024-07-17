Musk’s robotaxi plan shows he gets cars but not people

The car would need to be thoroughly cleaned each day. Income for owners would most likely be paltry because the model only works if it undercuts Uber. Zero driver costs will help, but insurance will likely be high, not to mention any other associated fees cities will look to levy on a new mode of transportation. The times at which potential ride-share earnings are at their highest, such as at rush hour or for the school run, are likely the same times drivers will want the car for themselves.

Ultimately, if you’re wealthy enough to own a Tesla, I’m going to say it’s more likely you’d prefer to keep your car in good condition, constantly at your beck and call, and with a much slower rate of depreciation. The low single-digit dollar amounts per trip just won’t be worth it.

Now, Musk has suggested people (or businesses) could manage small fleets of Teslas — especially if, as some have predicted, Tesla’s robotaxi prototypes include a low-cost, low-frills self-drive-only vehicle. Tesla also says it will operate its own fleets. But, realistically, how many will invest in putting these cars on the roads when the margins are so small and the risk is so high? Where do they recharge? Who picks them up when they break down? Cost isn’t the only competitive moat the robotaxi must cross: There are 7 million Uber drivers globally. They handle sun, wind, snow and rain, with an average wait time of less than five minutes.

Another assumption is that cities will allow Musk to do what he wants. “I actually do not think that there will be significant regulatory barriers,” he said to investors in April, “provided there was conclusive data that the autonomous car is safer than a human-driven car.”

He’s wrong. The bar is higher. GM’s Cruise cars proved safer than the average human driver on the streets of San Francisco, but it took just one accident — the kind that sadly takes place all too frequently on American roads — to pull all of the company’s cars off the city’s streets (they haven’t returned). Safety isn’t the only question — much of the public’s frustration with current self-driving experiments is simply that the cars often get stuck.

Musk’s reputation will deservedly precede him. His lack of honesty around the actual capabilities of his “full self-driving” and “autopilot” technology to date has been shameful, prompting a recall and a government safety probe. City officials will be under immediate pressure from communities to not let self-driving Teslas anywhere near them — certainly not where they might be most profitable, such as near schools, busy shopping areas or streets teeming with nightlife. Parents will read articles about the teenager struck by a Tesla on “autopilot” driving at “highway speeds” and say: No, not around my kids.

While some companies, like Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, have been able to launch impressive city-sized self-driving ride-share services, these have been tightly controlled and only made possible by more than a decade of delicate policy and safety lobbying. Musk lacks diplomacy and patience, which is sometimes a virtue, but not with this. Unable to contain his frustration, he’ll no doubt jump on to X in the wee hours one morning and lash out at those standing in his way. It won’t help. Local politicians may fear a Musk tweetstorm but not nearly as much as they fear the angry parents at the school gate.