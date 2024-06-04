My grandma's finishing school

She tried to teach my sister and me needlework. My sister proved to be a better student while I sneaked into my grandfather’s room to read his books on Indian mythology and Shakespeare because I didn’t have an eye for a needle. However, Mamma taught me to cross-stitch on matted fabric, which I picked up quickly. Pinterest, Instagram, or WhatsApp are no match for her depth of knowledge. Her house was like a finishing school. She taught us phrases, and new words both in English and Kodava, our mother tongue. Upon venturing outdoors, we would offer prayers to the local deity (Bittangala is home to one of the rarest Brahma temples in India). She made sure we knew our extended family by inviting them over for a meal. We learned to keep an eye on the cattle, be allowed to catch fish and crabs, and sometimes we would come upon tadpoles!