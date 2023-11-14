My kingdom for a horse!

On one rainy night, after our customary dinner and discussion, we spread the mattress on the floor and slept. After a few minutes, Hiremath jumped to his feet, holding his left ear and crying. We both got up to a quick jerk, shocked to see Hiremath dancing on the floor, crying like a child, holding his ear, and running all over the room. On asking, he said a worm had entered his ear; it was moving inside the ear and was biting the sensitive inner skin. He pleaded for help.