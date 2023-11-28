My maiden middle

It happened this way. One night, over four decades ago, I was seized by a creative impulse and scribbled and scratched until I was satisfied with the finished product. Handwriting was never my strong point, but a typist whom I found said that she could make sense of my scrawl. Unfortunately, she made many errors and had to redo the whole thing twice. When she finally got it right and showed me the neat manuscript, I felt a thrill of excitement at what I thought was a perfect presentation.