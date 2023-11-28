My maiden middle

I have been reading the Deccan Herald for forty-four of its seventy-five years and writing for it as well. While I enjoy contributing to its various columns, I must confess to a nostalgic fondness for ‘Right in the Middle’.
The daily stories in the centre caught my attention when I came to Bengaluru at the start of my married life. While the newspaper I grew up with in Delhi had middles, I had never tried my hand at writing them. A few of my stories found a place there later, but I made my debut in the Deccan Herald.
It happened this way. One night, over four decades ago, I was seized by a creative impulse and scribbled and scratched until I was satisfied with the finished product. Handwriting was never my strong point, but a typist whom I found said that she could make sense of my scrawl. Unfortunately, she made many errors and had to redo the whole thing twice. When she finally got it right and showed me the neat manuscript, I felt a thrill of excitement at what I thought was a perfect presentation.
Of course, in the words of Robert Frost, I had ‘miles to go.’ My fellow freelancers of the early 1980s will remember that merely posting a piece to the editor was not the end of our endeavours. In addition, we had to enclose a postage-paid, self-addressed envelope. If an article was considered unsuitable, it was returned to the sender. I told myself that I should be prepared for that unpleasant eventuality.
In the months that followed, politely phrased rejection slips did come my way, but my first middle appeared.
It was probably beginner’s luck, since it was by no means entertaining. For reasons I cannot recall, I chose to write about a social evil. A man asks his friend how he has been spending his time, and the latter replies coolly, ‘I burned my bride last week.’ Despite dowry, or rather lack of it, being a topic that had been done to death (pun intended!) in the print media, I suppose the conversational style was unusual for a middle.
Basking in my newfound literary fame, I bought several copies of the exclusive edition for distribution, including one for myself. It is still carefully preserved, for I cherish not just the memory but also the tangible text of ‘A Burning Question’: my maiden middle.