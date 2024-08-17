‘My Trix are not for your kids’

Back to our affair with the floppy disc, our attempts to enter the bar flopped as we randomly punched numbers on the number-lock at the door. Our earlier good Samaritan, who goes by the name Mike, mentioned that we had to punch in this week’s code to enter. We asked, “How do you get the code?” With a mischievous smile, Mike said that’s something we have to figure out on our own. Apparently, finding a way to enter is all part of the fun, and it also makes sure that only a limited number of people are admitted as the Floppy Disc’s ‘storage’ is limited to 30. He also added that the door code is sent to a few people on their text chain. We thanked him politely and started to move away even as he was busy texting on his phone. In a few seconds, Mike called out to us and said, “Today is your lucky day. I checked with the bartender, and as things are slow in there, he has given me the code. Do you want to go?” It turned out Mike is the bouncer of the bar next door.