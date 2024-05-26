Myrdal’s mirror: The Asian Drama of ‘Soft States’

AD is a classic, and the substance of the book speaks for itself. The book is important because the central idea that Myrdal raises is a fundamental one not just for economic development but for the broader rubric of political economy in the 21st century. This central idea is the concept of a ‘Soft State’, as relevant today as it was more than half a century ago. In Myrdal’s words, “By the term ‘Soft State’, I mean to characterise a general lack of social discipline in underdeveloped countries, signified by many weaknesses: deficiencies in their legislation, and in particular in law observance and enforcement; lack of obedience to rules and directives handed down to public officials on various levels; frequent collusion of these officials with powerful persons or groups of persons whose conduct they should regulate; and at bottom, a general inclination of people in all strata to resist public controls and their implementation. Also within the concept of the Soft State is corruption, a phenomenon that seems to be generally on the increase…”