Naidu holds the key

After 2004, chastened by the Telangana movement that led to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of the new state of Telangana, a powerless Naidu now found himself in the new state of Andhra Pradesh, which did not have Hyderabad (that went to Telangana). Naidu was elected to power in the new state, which did not have a capital, so he decided to create Amaravati, a green field capital on the banks of the river Krishna. The name was taken from an ancient city in the neighbourhood that did not exist anymore, but the new capital came up on what was farm land. Naidu had a grand plan: in his first term, he obtained investments from the West: the US and Europe. In the second term, he looked East for investments: Japan, Singapore, etc. The ancient Amaravati was a Buddhist centre, and Naidu believed the name would appeal to the Buddhist countries in the East, resulting in investments.