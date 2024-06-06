Naidu’s revenge, Patnaik’s rout

If Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim saw a return to power of ruling parties in the recent assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha saw the toppling of incumbent governments. While the NDA, led by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stormed to power in AP, decimating Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress, there was a reversal of positions between Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal and the BJP in Odisha. For the BJP, it has meant a ride to power, though as a minor partner, in an alliance in a state in the south where it is not in power anywhere, and its rise to power in an eastern state for the first time. The party has for years tried to make inroads in both states through different strategies. The performance in both states will help it at the national level, too, with more MPs from Odisha and support from a sizeable TDP contingent for a coalition government at the Centre.