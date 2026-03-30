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Name-calling dents India’s diplomatic legacy

Name-calling dents India’s diplomatic legacy

India, too, is seeking Iranian benevolence in ensuring smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz for its own economic security.
Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:11 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:11 IST
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