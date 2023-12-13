National policy must promote cohesion

States are obviously feeling ill at ease. They do not know when the proposed Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) and its four verticals will see the light of day. What would be its structure? Will states have a larger say or enhanced representation in these bodies? They are particularly anxious because the regulatory reforms in medical education have not addressed their access and quality challenges. States are nearly the sole providers of school education. They are dominant players in higher education, not only in terms of institutions, enrollment, and faculty but also in terms of funding. They bear more than 77% of the country’s education expenditure. Their share in higher education expenditure is as high as 71.24%. The state-sector higher educational institutions account

for nearly 99.43% of all higher educational institutions in the country, catering

to 91.78% of the total enrolment in

higher education.