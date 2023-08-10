Paucity of funds must not dampen NRF’s effectiveness

The proposed National Research Foundation (NRF) — India's equivalent of the US National Science Foundation — carries with it many hopes and expectations regarding the significant role that the organisation can play in India’s growth and development.

That said, it would help if authorities could consider contributions made by companies (private and public sector) to the corpus of the NRF being eligible for recognition as admissible CSR expenditure under the CSR norms of the Companies Act, 2013. With effect from January 22, 2021, the contribution to the corpus of any entity is no longer an admissible CSR expenditure.