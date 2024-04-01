Naturality is thawing Indo-Afghan freeze

In contrast, India enjoyed widespread goodwill in the Afghan societal imagination, unlike its reputation as a meddlesome neighbour in Pakistan. However, the underlying co-religiosity, genealogical rationality, and topical support afforded to the Taliban in the initial days had ensured a circumstantial and logical preference towards Pakistan earlier. Not anymore. Even the subtle presence of important non-Taliban leaders like former Afghan President Hamid Karzai or the CEO Abdullah Abdullah (whose politics was always wary of Pakistan) acted positively for Delhi post-the settlement of the brouhaha surrounding the Taliban takeover. Additionally, a cash-strapped and economically desperate Pakistan is in no position to support Afghanistan financially or materially, and the Taliban realise the futility of pandering to Pakistan’s whims. The Taliban government desperately needs financial and even diplomatic support in ‘normalising’ its presence on the world stage, and here, Delhi makes more sense. The outreach to Delhi would also have the tacit support of almost all Afghan civilians (with all diversities), a sentiment historically denied to Pakistan.