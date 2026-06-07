Nature and its wealth we choose to ignore

<p>The monsoon is back, but behind schedule and potentially weaker than in most years as the Indian Meteorological Department predicts a below-normal rainfall season. This has set off discussions about how different sectors of the economy will be affected and raised concerns for the livelihoods of millions of farmers. The monsoon is the big screen that everyone watches, but similar worries on a smaller scale emerge during flooding, landslides, etc. Clearly, when nature doesn’t favour us, we worry.</p>.<p>But what about the other times? Do we value the rain, or the rivers that swell with it? Do we see the trees as more than wood? Is the ocean more than a nice view? Is a bee more than an insect that stings? Or are we wilfully blind to these questions because it suits us not to place a value on nature?</p>.<p>For several decades now, we’ve heard that the bounty of the natural world is finite and that disturbing it greatly will have dire consequences. But we’ve shrugged these off, telling ourselves that while these things are true, perhaps they won’t come true in our lifetimes or we’ll find someone else to pass the parcel to. We’ve even turned the warning on its head, arguing that if some places are heavily dependent on their resource bases, then it is critical to keep extracting them!</p>.<p>We have let the clock run, and a reckoning is no longer beyond the horizon. As the sea rises steadily, even a single severe coastal event can turn a prime address into a claim no one wants to hold. As the oceans get warmer, the fish we catch off our shores could swim away to other climes. The glaciers that feed our rivers in the spring could melt in the winter itself. Nature is risky, and the things we take for granted can change in ways that we don’t fully account for.</p>.Eco concerns don’t stall real development.<p>Less than three years ago, Bellandur Lake breached its banks, sending its sewage-filled waters gushing into homes along its periphery, including several of the city’s priciest residences. I wondered then: what does knee-deep sewage do to a property’s value, even if it sits on a large plot facing a water body? Even in this city of inflated housing prices, it must give some buyers pause to think they may be signing up to life on a toxic site.</p>.<p>We have counted land, buildings, roads, and ports as assets. We have treated the natural systems below them as scenery. That mistake has made many assets look safer than they are. A loan can move from one balance sheet to another. An insurer can sell part of its exposure. A developer can exit a project. A fund can package risk into another instrument. But when nature itself becomes unstable, the chain reaches its end.</p>.<p>The risks have crossed into the public realm as we approach the limits of ecosystems. Data centres in Indian cities now compete with households for water, despite the enormous water stress the country already faces. Banks and other lenders have loaned money against vulnerable assets. Municipalities have extended services to those assets. Taxpayers carry the cost each time governments bail out poor choices.</p>.<p>Trucost, which assesses corporate environmental impact, found a few years ago that more than two-thirds of large listed companies are fundamentally misaligned with the goals of the Paris climate agreement. That is, the biggest firms in the world are not only acting as though they have no part to play in meeting responsible climate goals, they’re also going about their businesses as though they face no risks from this indifference. An Ostrich Index of the stock market would not look very different from many existing ones!</p>.<p>The Indian experience isn’t very different. Businesses are using up lots of nature capital without accounting for it in their books, and if such costs were included, a very large percentage of them would be unprofitable. That thought belongs in lots of conversations – not only in boardrooms and think tanks, but also in classrooms and cafes and in the corridors of State power.</p>.<p>The State must recognise that its default notion of development carries ecological costs, and even financial costs when public funds are used to recover from mistakes. Markets must stop pricing assets in isolation, ignoring the support system. And citizens must give up the comfortable idea that nature belongs to nobody until a crisis arrives.</p>.<p>(The author acknowledges Vinay Bale of the nature capital research firm Urvara for his inputs to this piece.)</p>.<p>The writer is a social entrepreneur, founder of Mapunity and LVBL, and co-founder, Lithium, wakes up with hope for the city and society, goes to bed with a sigh.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>