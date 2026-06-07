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Nature and its wealth we choose to ignore

Nature and its wealth we choose to ignore

Less than three years ago, Bellandur Lake breached its banks, sending its sewage-filled waters gushing into homes along its periphery, including several of the city’s priciest residences.
Ashwin Mahesh
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 19:56 IST
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Ashwin Mahesh A social entrepreneur, founder of Mapunity and LVBL, and co-founder, Lithium, wakes up with hope for the city and society, goes to bed with a sigh ￼ @ashwinmahesh
Ashwin Mahesh A social entrepreneur, founder of Mapunity and LVBL, and co-founder, Lithium, wakes up with hope for the city and society, goes to bed with a sigh ￼ @ashwinmahesh
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