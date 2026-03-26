<p>Wounds and bruises due to a fall had my limbs paused from functioning normally. After applying homemade pastes and herbal remedies for several days, I have come to realise that I must allow natural healing to take its own course. Nature has its own pace of doing things, and one must have faith in it. </p><p>Thirteenth-century Sufi poet Rumi, in his poem Unfolding the Rose, beautifully explains how God creates and times the minutest of the things so perfectly:</p><p>‘The secret of unfolding the flowers/ Is not known to such as I./ God opens this flower so sweetly, When in my hands they fade and die.’</p><p>Just as the beauty and the timing of God’s creations cannot be matched, everything destined will arrive at its right time.</p><p>At the time of his son’s birth, Ravana wanted all nine planets to align themselves in the eleventh house to bless his son with immense power and immortality. Ravana, a learned man with great astrological power and knowledge, was also known for his temper.</p><p>While all other planets complied, fearing the consequence, Shani alone did not comply. When Meghnath was born with a thundering sound, hence named so, he was blessed with many supernatural powers and had a choice of using many powerful celestial weapons during the battle of Lanka; yet, he breathed his last soon at the hands of Lakshmana.</p><p>The last few lines of the poem remind us that we mustn’t rush through the pages of our lives. Let them unfold at their right time.</p><p>‘The pathway that lies before me, only my Heavenly Father knows. I’ll trust him to unfold the moments just as he unfolds the rose.’</p><p>Nature has beauty bestowed in all its elements. In Lao Tzu’s words, ‘Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.’ While flowering, even a wild, ugly bush turns beautiful with its thorns and woody stems. Flowers growing in the wild or in dirt also bear their unique smell and beauty. Nature teaches patience, and with this conviction, my wounds have healed beautifully without much everyday effort. As Shakespeare once said, “The earth has music for those who listen”...Nature has healing for those who trust its process. </p><p>“There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrain of nature… the assurance that dawn comes after night and spring after the winter,” writes Rachel Carson.</p>