Navy is showing its mettle in the Indian Ocean Region 

During the same period, the Indian Navy rescued at least seven ships that had been targeted by pirates. The most recent occurred on March 16, when the navy tracked a hijacked commercial vessel named Ruen, which was being utilised as a pirate ship. In this operation, the Indian Navy demonstrated new capabilities by dropping marine commandos (MARCOS) and two Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft from an Indian Air Force C-17 strategic lift aircraft that flew 10 hours and some 2,600 kilometres from Indian shores to the northern Arabian Sea, where the Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata had already intercepted the pirate ship. The pirates shot down a drone and fired on the vessel. The operation caused the pirates to surrender, resulting in the rescue of the ship with its crew of 17, and 37,800 tons of cargo.