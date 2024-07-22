Need for new tech to tackle water crisis

For example, in Delhi, the average water production is 995 million gallons per day (MGD). However, approximately 58% of this water is lost as ‘non-revenue water’ or ‘unaccounted water’ (leakages in water lines, unauthorised tappings, theft, etc.), leaving only 421 MGD available for consumers. Despite an increase in Water Treatment Plant (WTP) capacity from 650 MGD to 906 MGD between 2006 and 2015, there has only been a 5% increase thereafter from 2015 to 2024. Several metropolitan cities, such as Bengaluru, have experienced severe water shortages, disrupting daily life and economic activities in the recent past. Despite the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) charging the highest tariffs nationwide, it still incurs a Rs 390 crore loss annually. Transporting 70% of Bengaluru’s water 100 km from the Cauvery River is unsustainable, and water bodies have dwindled from 1452 to 193 since the 1800s. This calls for alternative solutions for minimising reliance on traditional water resources.