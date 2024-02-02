Need for renewed focus on fiscal consolidation

The interim budget 2024-25 was presented on Thursday against a backdrop of steady economic growth and moderation in inflation in the Indian economy and complex geopolitical developments with global challenges of regional conflicts and war.

The focus of the budget is on inclusive development and growth, social justice, farmer welfare and empowering the poor, youth and women, with an emphasis on governance, development and performance.

In the areas of economic management, people-centric inclusive development and proactive inflation management are important policy priorities. Recognising that infrastructure development is a key to economic growth, the government has focussed on capital expenditure outlay, as this expenditure has massive multiplier impacts on economic growth and employment creation.