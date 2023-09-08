Needed: Seamless international payments

There are instances of collaboration between Fast Payment Systems (FPS) to enhance payment speed and efficiency: Singapore and Thailand (PayNow and PromptPay) and India and Singapore (UPI and PayNow). The Central Bank of India and the UAE signed two MoUs for using local currencies for cross-border transactions earlier this year. Also, India and Indonesia have signed an MoU to link their FPS. There are pilots underway across jurisdictions to ease cross-border payments. Interlinking the FPS is also beset with challenges like governance, rights and liabilities of participants, sanctions screening, certainty and promptness in settlement finality, and so on.