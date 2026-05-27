Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Needles, cushions and a calling

Needles, cushions and a calling

To nourish my dreams, he soon handed me a first-aid kit with all the basic necessities such as Dettol, ointments, cotton, bandages, plasters and a packet of glucose powder.
Chitra Saruparia
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 19:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middlefirst aid kit

Follow us on :

Follow Us