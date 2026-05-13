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NEET cancelled | Paper leaks expose state’s indifference

NEET cancelled | Paper leaks expose state’s indifference

In the absence of serious thinking that transcends approaching this crisis as a law-and-order problem, paper leaks will continue.
Ravi Kumar
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:49 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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