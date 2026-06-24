NEET crisis: Prime Minister must heed Gen Z's unrest

<p>When the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was proposed in 2010 during the UPA-II government, it was argued that a single national entrance test for medical courses would uphold merit and educational standards. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET </a>system ran into trouble as soon as it was introduced, with several states—Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka—opposing the change from state-administered entrance tests to a centralised system.</p>.<p>Over two million candidates appear for NEET-UG in May 2026. Within days of the examination, reports emerged of an alleged question paper leak, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination. Upon reviewing the findings, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG exam. Re-examination was conducted on June 21.</p>.NEET aspirant dies by suicide in UP, family says she was under stress after exam.<p><strong>The Supreme Court Verdict</strong></p>.<p>The one-country, one-test, NEET for medical admissions was initially proposed to take place from 2012 onwards. More than 80 cases opposing the NEET-UG were filed, two of these by state governments and the rest by private and minority institutions. </p><p>On July 18, 2013, in a 2-1 split verdict on the validity of the NEET, a bench led by former Chief Justice Altamas Kabir held that the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India lacked legal authority to control admissions to MBBS, BDS and postgraduate courses. </p>.<p>In May 2024, the NTA conducted the NEET-UG examination at 4,750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. It was marred by allegations of question paper leaks.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court, on June 18, made it clear to the Centre and the NTA that it did not want “even .001% negligence” on the part of anyone in the conduct of the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 to be spared.</p>.<p>The court said that the NTA, which holds the exam for medical admissions in the country, should be able to take a firm stand and, if necessary, own up to having made mistakes, if any, while holding the NEET-UG 2024.</p>.<p>The present paper leak controversy raises a critical question – are students and others affected adequately protected while examining the legal framework, the liability of actors, and the need for reform?</p>.<p>A paper leak falls within the category of ‘unfair means’ in legal terms, as defined under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024. Section 3 of the Act expressly includes the unauthorised leakage of question papers or answer keys as a specific form of unfair means in the conduct of public examinations.</p>.'We are holding the fort': Abhijeet Dipke continues overnight Jantar Mantar protest against NEET paper leak; urges public to join.<p>The enactment of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 marks a crucial legislative development aimed at preserving the credibility of public examinations in India.</p>.<p>With all the provisions in the Act, some questions go unanswered: Why are the provisions not backed by law or statutes? Why are paper setters concentrated in one single region—Pune?<br></p><p>Who selects these paper setters? Under which provision/law/rules are these paper setters selected? Under which law are the omissions and commissions punishable? Why are such repeated leaks taking place?<br>Why have lessons learnt not been acted upon?</p>.<p>The paper leaks have turned stressful for the students and raise concerns about equal opportunities and doubts about whether the examination system is functioning effectively. </p>.<p>Students experience uncertainty, frustration, and anxiety. Re-examinations create additional pressure as students are compelled to continue intense preparation once again, leaving them exhausted and burnt out and affecting their mental well-being.</p>.<p>Karnataka introduced the concept of a Common Entrance Test (CET) for the first time in the 1990s, when the writer was the chief minister of Karnataka, particularly for engineering and medical courses, including dental, which abolished the capitation fee. </p><p>Karnataka emerged as the Mecca of professional education. The entire country looked upon Karnataka for quality and affordable professional education, attracting many reputed IT firms. </p>.NEET-UG 2026 paper leak | Parliamentary panel flags continuing exam irregularities, seeks roadmap for reforms.<p>The judiciary also upheld the system in the judgment in Unnikrishnan v. State of Andhra Pradesh in 1993. Justice Jeevan Reddy, in the judgment, put down several forward-looking approaches to professional education. </p>.<p>Right from the inception of CET in Karnataka, there has been no instance of a paper leak. The integrity of examination has been maintained. The Chinese government had even sent a delegation to study the CET system in Karnataka.</p>.<p>The time-tested CET system was later adopted by many states across the country. The system was replaced with NEET, as the Government of India thought it appropriate to introduce “one country, one test” for admission to medical colleges. The judiciary also upheld the decision. </p>.<p>Uniformity in the conduct of the NEET has created several complexities:</p>.<ul><li><p>Absence of a uniform secondary examination system in the country with inequalities prevailing in the various education systems.</p></li><li><p>The changeover from state-administered entrance tests to NEET has produced disparities and virtually killed the initiatives of states in ensuring quality and standardised medical education at the UG level.</p></li><li><p>NEET has also resulted in the mushrooming of coaching classes and commercialisation of education. </p></li><li><p>The NEET favours students from urban and economically privileged backgrounds who have access to coaching centres and resources. Many students in private colleges get special coaching as part of their regular classes; those in government colleges do not get this facility.</p></li><li><p>This discriminates against students from rural and backward regions, putting them at a disadvantage.</p></li></ul>.Haryana Youth Congress protesting over NEET paper leak greeted with water cannons.<p>Initiatives taken by the Centre, state governments and judiciary to abolish capitation fees have resurfaced in the form of coaching classes and additional courses offered by colleges.</p>.<p>The intense competition of NEET has resulted in immense stress among students. Incidents of student suicides have raised serious concerns about mental health and well-being.</p>.<p>NEET is conducted in English and Hindi, posing a language barrier to students who have studied in regional languages.</p>.<p>In the past seven years, the number of applicants has almost doubled from 12 lakh in 2017 to nearly 24 lakh in 2026. It is quite clear that fraud has been committed in the NEET system. </p><p>The ultimate result will be the inferior quality of doctors, both within the country and those who opt for postgraduate studies abroad. NEET needs major surgery, or it will reflect on the career and prospects of the students and the medical profession as a whole.</p>.<p>When in crisis, the present NDA regime has always failed. It failed the people on many fronts: during the Covid-19 pandemic, in generating employment, and in the fall of the rupee, to name a few. This has created unrest among Gen Z, and the discontent is engulfing the country. </p>.<p>Dozens of student suicides have failed to awaken the consciousness of the prime minister or the education minister. The call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has fallen on deaf ears, resulting in widespread demonstrations and agitations by Gen Z, including that by the Cockroach Janta Party.</p>.<p>The Government of India has to wake up and take accountability for the paper leak and assuage the unrest among the students. The time has come for a thorough review of both the judiciary and the administration to provide clarity in the education system.</p>.NEET paper leak: Arvind Kejriwal cites Nepal uprising, calls on Gen Z to demand accountability.<p>It is most appropriate that the following be considered on top priority to remove the uncertainty and pressure on the students:</p>.<ul><li><p>Delegate the process of holding the NEET to states. </p></li><li><p>To consider 50% of the marks scored by the students in the Class XII or Plus 2 examination conducted either by the state or the CBSE/ICSE boards.</p></li></ul>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a former Chief Minister of Karnataka and former Union Minister.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>