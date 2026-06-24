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NEET crisis: Prime Minister must heed Gen Z's unrest

NEET crisis: Prime Minister must heed Gen Z's unrest

The paper leaks have turned stressful for students and raise concerns about equal opportunities and doubts about whether the examination system is functioning effectively.
M Veerappa Moily
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:03 IST
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