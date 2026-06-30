Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
NEET Retest | NTA must learn from UPSC, IB

NEET Retest | NTA must learn from UPSC, IB

The NTA and the government owe it to India’s young minds who appear for the exams that their efforts are not mocked at through paper leaks and retests
Rajesh Ahuja
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsNEETOpinionNTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us