NEET Retest | NTA must learn from UPSC, IB

<p>The retest of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/a-fresh-chance-a-fresh-start-nta-says-neet-ug-retest-conducted-successfully-for-over-20-lakh-aspirants-4047293">is done and dusted</a>, but amidst the self-congratulatory and deafening noise by the government and its propagandists over ‘successful’ retest looms a big question: what is the template for next year’s NEET-UG exam?</p><p>The Narendra Modi government took unprecedented steps to maintain the integrity of the exam — from using the Air Force to ferry question papers to involving the intelligence and police forces to monitor troublemakers.</p><p>However, some of these steps reek of ad hoc measures. This cannot be a template for years to come. Hardworking and honest students cannot be scarred again.</p><p>First, the government said the retest would be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, but later it realised the enormity of the task given the limited CBT-compliant infrastructure. Thus, it went back to pen-and-paper mode.</p><p>Most likely, the next NEET-UG exam will be in the CBT mode, which takes persistent problems like printing question papers out of the equation. However, CBT comes with its own challenges.</p><p>The current CBT infrastructure supports about 3 lakh candidates to take the test at one go. Since the NEET-UG exam sees about 20 lakh candidates, the exam would be conducted in multiple shifts spread over at least two days. The National Testing Agency (NTA) would need to bring uniformity in terms of the difficulty level of question papers, and also maintain confidentiality across all shifts.</p>.CBSE-NEET row | 'Let's seek accountability from govt': Cockroach Janta Party invites political parties including BJP to join stir.<p>All these problems are scalable when you look at what the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam for civil services or what the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been doing for its own recruitment exams.</p><p>For the UPSC exam, which takes place in pen-and-paper mode, all resources are mobilised to ensure integrity of all three steps for conducting a successful exam: setting of question papers, printing, and distribution. While the finer details are not publicly known, the NTA can learn a lot at the institutional level from the UPSC.</p><p>The UPSC uses the services of multiple and carefully selected domain experts to prepare questions for the exam. A question bank is prepared, and a question paper is prepared from that bank. This ensures that the experts who prepared the questions themselves do not know if their questions are part of the final question paper. For printing as well as distribution, similar levels of checks and balances are maintained. The local administration remains mobilised for security arrangements at the examination centres.</p><p>The IB, too, has developed Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for leak-proof exams for recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers. The IB shifted to the CBT mode in 2020, and went to unprecedented lengths to maintain exam integrity.</p><p>Domain experts prepare a question bank, and shortly before the exam, 100 random questions are selected by a computer and electronically transmitted to all exam centres. Since the exam is conducted in shifts, each shift has a new question paper generated. Since the difficulty can vary across shifts, scores are adjusted using normalisation; this ensures that candidates are judged fairly.</p><p>Once the question papers are transmitted to the exam centres, to prevent cyberattacks, the Internet connection is cut, while the exam centre runs on a LAN. Sensors are used to check any unauthorised cyber traffic from the exam centre, and the centre is covered under CCTV surveillance. There are various other steps taken to ensure the conduct of a foolproof exam, including keeping an eye on coaching centres that offer question papers for sale.</p><p>The NTA can learn from the best practices used by other agencies to conduct credible, and foolproof exams. The NTA and the government owe it to India’s young minds who appear for the exams that their efforts are not mocked at through paper leaks and retests. The resources and templates are already available within the government for maintaining exam integrity. India’s 2+ million youngsters must not pay with their time and emotions for the NTA’s lackadaisical indifference and the government’s bureaucratic inefficiency. </p><p><em><strong>(Rajesh Ahuja is an independent journalist who writes on national security and investigation agencies. X: @iamrajeshahuja)</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>