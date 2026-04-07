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Neighbourhood transformations outpace policy, bypass urban planning

Neighbourhood transformations outpace policy, bypass urban planning

This is the story of neighbourhood transformations, one that is responding to a different kind of ‘affordability’.
Vanessa Quadros
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:32 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:32 IST
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