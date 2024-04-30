Neither a borrower or lender be

We all know that whether it is a much-loved book or a kitchen container or a handy mechanical tool, once loaned, doesn’t always come back. Worse is when no action is forthcoming even after reminders. If this is the case with objects what happens to money you wonder! If you loan it or are duped by a finance company or are battling with a doctor who billed you for a package you couldn’t go through with, due to adverse reactions and are refused partial refund, or a legal professional has you in a bind by charging you extra under the guise of a refundable /security deposit which you were led to believe was payable to the court -- the agony cannot be explained. Why is it that people haven’t learned to return things that do not belong to them or that were placed in their hands in good faith?