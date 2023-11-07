NEP 2020: Karnataka must chart its own course

The NEP 2020 aims to create a stress-free environment for students taking board exams, proposing the option of an improvement exam. Karnataka’s existing system of one exam and one supplementary exam has imposed significant stress on students, who see it as a do-or-die situation. In Karnataka, if a student passes class 12 but is not satisfied with the marks obtained, he or she can choose to retake the exam. However, the marks from the supplementary exam are considered final, disregarding the previous scores, making this decision risky. While the NEP and National Curriculum Framework suggest a best-of-two board exam option, Karnataka has taken a more progressive step by introducing a three-board examination system for students in classes 10 and 12 starting from the academic year 2023-2024. This educational reform aims to reduce stress and cater to different learning paces and styles. Under this system, students have three opportunities to improve their scores, with the best score from the three exams considered for the final marks card. This approach departs from the NEP’s and the National Curriculum Framework’s two-board examination systems.