NEP 2020: Karnataka must chart its own course

In the federal structure of India, has the Government of Karnataka (GoK) re-asserted its status by withdrawing its support for the Centre-idealised National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and by laying the foundation for its own State Education Policy? Of particular interest is the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) while criticising the NEP: “A uniform education system cannot be established in a country like India with a multicultural and pluralistic society.”
The GoK should adhere to this perspective when establishing the Committee for drafting Karnataka’s State Education Policy. The committee should reflect Karnataka’s own multicultural and pluralistic values. A diverse committee, with the expertise to cater to the pluralistic and diverse needs of students, can formulate an education policy that is equitable, inclusive, child-centred, and pragmatic. Additionally, the GoK should leverage the deficiencies in the NEP to further reinforce the rights enshrined in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act).
While the RTE Act does not extend free and compulsory education to Early Childhood Education (ECE), it is crucial to focus on it as it plays a pivotal role in unlocking the rich brain development potential of children, providing a vital foundation for lifelong learning, growth, and development. Offering ECE is a means to promote equity and social justice, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development. In India, major challenges facing ECE include the lack of regulation, uniformity, and formalisation. The Gujarat HC has recently held that parents forcing children aged below three years to attend preschools are committing an illegal act. While underscoring the critical need for proper care and stimulation during the early years of a child, the HC highlighted the lack of quality ECE for millions of young children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. It is astonishing that a high court had to interpret the RTE Act, which barely mentions ECE, to determine the ‘legal’ age of admission to ECE. Such concerns arise due to the lack of a clear legal framework for formalising and regulating ECE in states.
Through its State Education Policy, Karnataka can formalise and regulate ECE, providing definitive implementation guidelines. It should stress the need for substantial state investment in ECE, utilising the existing Anganwadi infrastructure, and offering teacher training and support to Anganwadi staff for effective educational delivery. The Anganwadi system primarily focuses on caregiving rather than education, and strengthening it can ensure all young children access quality ECE, aligning with the goal of universalizing ECE. In contrast, the NEP emphasises ECE but lacks clear guidelines to make it free and compulsory for all, especially disadvantaged children. Karnataka can align its education policy with budgetary allocations to achieve this universalization target.
The NEP 2020 aims to create a stress-free environment for students taking board exams, proposing the option of an improvement exam. Karnataka’s existing system of one exam and one supplementary exam has imposed significant stress on students, who see it as a do-or-die situation. In Karnataka, if a student passes class 12 but is not satisfied with the marks obtained, he or she can choose to retake the exam. However, the marks from the supplementary exam are considered final, disregarding the previous scores, making this decision risky. While the NEP and National Curriculum Framework suggest a best-of-two board exam option, Karnataka has taken a more progressive step by introducing a three-board examination system for students in classes 10 and 12 starting from the academic year 2023-2024. This educational reform aims to reduce stress and cater to different learning paces and styles. Under this system, students have three opportunities to improve their scores, with the best score from the three exams considered for the final marks card. This approach departs from the NEP’s and the National Curriculum Framework’s two-board examination systems.
Karnataka’s decision to withdraw support for the NEP 2020 and develop its State Education Policy underscores the state’s commitment to creating a progressive education policy that addresses the unique needs of its diverse student population. Additionally, the state can lead the way in formalising and regulating ECE, filling a critical gap in India’s education landscape. In order to distinguish itself from the NEP 2020, the GoK must ensure that the drafting process itself is consultative and participatory in nature by providing ample space for the citizenry to give their two cents on the various aspects of the policy. Finally, Karnataka’s innovative three-board examination system reflects its dedication to providing a less stressful, student-centric approach to assessments, setting a precedent for education reform in the country.
