Can net neutrality survive market forces?

To understand the ongoing discussion about net neutrality and the call for revenue sharing, one must realise that the Indian Internet market is dominated by telecom service providers (TSPs) as many subscribers and smartphone users rely on them for network access. The TSPs justify their request for revenue sharing with OTT platforms by highlighting their substantial investments in infrastructure.

The landscape has also evolved due to changing patterns in data usage, a surge in mobile Internet users since the introduction of 4G, and the availability of more affordable smartphones. The introduction of OTT platforms has fundamentally transformed the way people experience Internet usage, further shaping the ongoing conversation around net neutrality and revenue sharing.