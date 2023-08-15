Net zero lessons from Bhutan

Comoros, in the Indian Ocean, is a poor and densely populated country, yet it has low emissions from agriculture, fishing, and rearing livestock and follows strict environmental protection policies. Madagascar’s economy, too, is that of agriculture and fishing. However, large-scale deforestation might change all this. Gabon, in Central Africa, is fortunate to be blessed with the Congo rainforests, which act as a carbon sink. Gabon is committed to non-deforestation and sustainable management of its natural resources. The UN has even called Gabon a model of environmental conservation. Guyana, on the northern coast of South America, is surrounded by the Amazon rainforest, another carbon sink. And so is the small Amazon nation of Suriname. Niue, in the South Pacific Ocean, has a small population, and fishing, agriculture, and tourism are its main economies. Panama, another net zero emitter, is blessed with rainforests and has a low population. The government here plans to reforest 50,000 hectares of land by 2050.