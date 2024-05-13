Nevermind those EVs — oil demand keeps growing

Gasoline consumption is rising beyond what many had anticipated even as electric vehicles become more popular. Notwithstanding the increase in EV sales, there are now more cars than ever powered by internal-combustion engines. And pump prices are at levels that don’t discourage consumption, particularly in emerging markets.

Only a year ago, the International Energy Agency ventured that global gasoline demand peaked in 2019, and EVs meant that consumption would never return to pre-pandemic levels. Now we know better: Already last year, gasoline demand surpassed that, and in 2024 it’s growing even further.

Jet fuel is the other refined product doing better than expected despite the widespread adoption of more fuel-efficient planes. For the last 18 months or so, those efficiency gains put a brake on jet-fuel demand. But now the number of flights and, importantly, the quantity of miles flown have increased so much above 2019 levels as intercontinental travel resurges that jet-fuel consumption is for the first time matching seasonal pre-Covid-19 levels. In early May, the number of flights was 5% above the same time of 2019, while the number of flight-miles was nearly 10% higher, according to Airportia, a data provider.