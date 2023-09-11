New amendment to Forest Act will open floodgates to ecological disaster

These areas can be used for “construction of strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security”. Several border states, including Sikkim, Mizoram, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh, registered their opposition to this exemption to the parliamentary committees examining the amended Act, to no avail. The Northeast, one of the most biodiversity rich areas of the country, has already lost 3,199 square kilometers of forest area between 2009 and 2019. This new Act will make the Northeast region vulnerable to further loss of forest cover, and the adverse effect on forest biodiversity can only be imagined.