New criminal codes fall short on reforms on several counts

Beyond procedural deficiencies, given that facial recognition can have a chilling effect on free speech and informational privacy, it would be necessary for the new criminal codes to adhere to the principle of proportionality. In addition to judicial warrants, as recommended above, both the BNSS, as well as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) must prescribe accountability measures. The BNSS should lay down procedures for deployment of FR. Chapter V and XII of the BNSS must also categorically provide for situations and the manner in which FR may be used to effect an arrest, search or seizure. Any arrest, detention, search, or seizure made based on an illegal or improper deployment of FR technology must be made punishable under the BNS. Provisions related to false evidence and false charges under Chapter XIV of the BNS may also be suitably amended to recognise malicious prosecutions with an intent to target and police specific communities.