New Delhi’s deft diplomatic footwork with Taliban-run Kabul

The January 29 Kabul meeting was not the first occasion when India interacted with the Taliban’s second avatar in power. So far, India has attended five meetings on Afghanistan in what is known as the ‘Moscow format’. The most recent of these meetings, held in Kazan in Russia last September, was attended by the Taliban administration’s foreign minister. On February 1, the Ministry of External Affairs formally reacted to India’s participation in the Kabul meeting. “Our Head of Technical Team (who) attended, apprised the meeting of India's longstanding friendship with the Afghan people and the humanitarian assistance that we are carrying out in the country. This particular meeting that we attended should be seen in that particular context.”