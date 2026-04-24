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New rulers, old habits | Nepal's selective accountability and democratic drift

New rulers, old habits | Nepal's selective accountability and democratic drift

Banning unions and weaponising law risks dragging Nepal back toward authoritarian echoes.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:26 IST
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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