No AIIMS for Raichur is injustice to state

In the wake of this budgetary shortfall, the Union government must revisit its priorities, acknowledging the urgent need for an AIIMS in Raichur. The people of Raichur deserve more than just assurances and pledges; they deserve tangible investments that can uplift their healthcare standards and contribute to the overall well-being of the region. It is not too late for the government to recognise and rectify this omission, ensuring that the pursuit of equity and development extends to every corner of Karnataka, including the deserving district of Raichur.