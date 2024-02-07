No AIIMS for Raichur is injustice to state

In the aftermath of the 2024–25 budget presentation, Karnataka finds itself grappling with a missed opportunity and a glaring void—the absence of an allocation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur. This article dissects the implications of this omission, emphasising the urgent need for corrective action and the consequences of side lining Kalyana Karnataka’s healthcare needs in the budgetary discourse.
Raichur’s Healthcare Needs
The failure to include AIIMS for Raichur in the 2024–25 budget is not just a financial misstep; it is a stark oversight in addressing the pressing healthcare needs of the region. Despite being recognized as an aspirational district and enjoying special provisions under Article 371(J) of the Indian Constitution, Raichur’s healthcare, education, and economic development remain on the periphery.
Raichur, at the core of Kalyana Karnataka, grapples with pronounced healthcare disparities. Over 50% of its population comprises individuals from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. The region’s reliance on major urban centres for medical services is unsustainable, and the omission of an AIIMS in the Union budget perpetuates this dire situation.
Ripple Effect on Economy
Beyond the realms of healthcare, the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur holds transformative potential for the economic development of the entire Kalyana Karnataka region. The Dr D M Nanjundappa Committee’s recommendations echo the sentiments of a region yearning for progress. The absence of targeted investments in the healthcare sector not only exacerbates the existing disparities but also hampers the economic growth trajectory of the entire region.
Raichur’s residents spend a staggering 76% of their earnings on medical treatment alone, emphasising the interconnectedness of healthcare and economic well-being. Allocating resources for an AIIMS in Raichur is not just a health imperative; it is an economic necessity that could alleviate the financial burden on the people and create a ripple effect of prosperity.
Centre’s Disregard
The disappointment stemming from the lack of AIIMS in Raichur is compounded by the central government’s disregard for repeated appeals from Karnataka’s leadership. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proactive efforts, including letters to the Union Minister of Health and the Union Minister of Finance and a delegation meeting with the Union Health Minister, have fallen on deaf ears.
The dismissive stance of the BJP Union government towards Raichur’s healthcare needs is reflective of a concerning trend, undermining the importance of equitable healthcare distribution. The people of Raichur, an aspirational district deserving focused attention, find themselves at the receiving end of a budgetary decision that neglects their urgent pleas for better healthcare infrastructure.
As the echoes of the 2024–25 budget reverberate, Raichur stands as a testament to unfulfilled promises and neglected aspirations. The absence of AIIMS in the budget is not just an oversight; it is a missed opportunity to rectify historical injustices, foster economic development, and ensure a healthier and more prosperous future for Raichur’s residents.
In the wake of this budgetary shortfall, the Union government must revisit its priorities, acknowledging the urgent need for an AIIMS in Raichur. The people of Raichur deserve more than just assurances and pledges; they deserve tangible investments that can uplift their healthcare standards and contribute to the overall well-being of the region. It is not too late for the government to recognise and rectify this omission, ensuring that the pursuit of equity and development extends to every corner of Karnataka, including the deserving district of Raichur.
(The writer is the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology; Leader of the House, Karnataka Legislative Council, Government of Karnataka)