No country for women

In another episode in the Mahabharata, Draupadi is forcibly abducted by Jayadratha, the husband of the Kauravas’ sister Dushala, when the Pandavas are away. When Bhima and Arjuna rescue Draupadi and attack Jayadratha, Yudhishtira warns them, “Remember, although he is wicked, you must not kill him, thinking of Dushala and Gandhari.” Sounds similar to the excuses we make and hear to not ruin someone’s marriage or home or status by exposing abuse, does it not? Except the one making it is renowned for being the paragon of virtue here.