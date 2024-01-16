No end in sight

The Houthis accuse Israel of committing genocide and say all their attacks are aimed at supporting the Palestinians living in Gaza. They are part of an emerging axis consisting of Iran, Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as Muslim Shia groups in Iraq and Syria, ready to take on Israel and all its international supporters. Ranged against this axis is an active coalition led by the US and consisting of Israel, Britain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain. South Africa, which has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza has taken it to the International Court of Justice.