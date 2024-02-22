Nostalgia with Singer

It was the 70’s, and my father had retired after having first served the Japanese in the 40’s and later the British company ‘Harrisons and Crosfield’ as an assistant manager on a rubber estate in Malaya. Among the few prized possessions that had followed him across the seas when he shifted bases after retirement to be closer to his own was his typewriter. Not surprising, considering the story behind it! Having procured it in the late 50’s with his hard-earned savings, he cherished it so much that it was not easy to overcome the shock when he heard about the demise of the colleague who had borrowed it. When my father went to retrieve his treasure, to his dismay, the colleague’s son was reluctant to return it. After much convincing, the son accepted to part with it, but for a prize! And so, it was ‘twice blessed; it blesseth him that gave and him that took!!