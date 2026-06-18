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Not another subsidy package — Kerala needs a blueprint for 2030

Kerala does not lack investment summits or industry-supporting policies. It has a credibility deficit.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:55 IST
KeralabudgetOpinionInvestmentsPremium

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