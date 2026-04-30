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Not just who can teach, but who should 

Not just who can teach, but who should 

Krishna Kumar, a noted Indian educationist, has observed that social identity remains a significant axis of prejudice and that attitudes towards groups different from one’s own often reflect deep-seated bias.
Anita R Singh
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:53 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:53 IST
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