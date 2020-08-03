Not ‘Super CM’, I’ve been a bridge between CM and party workers, says B Y Vijayendra

Widely seen as CM BS Yediyurappa’s political heir, BY Vijayendra, 45, tells DH’s Bharat Joshi that he has been made vice president of the state BJP unit because the party’s central leadership had shown faith in his work, and not because he was Yediyurappa’s son nor as a prelude to his father being replaced as CM.

From Yuva Morcha general secretary to becoming V-P of the state unit, how will your role change in the party?

I’ve been active in the party only for the last 2-3 years. I’ve been recognised at such a young age by the party’s leadership. The role of vice-president isn’t a small thing. Retaining the faith the party leadership has shown in me is the biggest challenge. I’m confident I’ll do well.

Do you have a specific area of focus?

The Old Mysuru region is a tough nut to crack for the BJP. It’s a strong JD(S) bastion. And now that DK Shivakumar is the Congress president, this region provides a good opportunity for us. Like they say, where there’s a crisis, there’s an opportunity. After the KR Pet win, the BJP definitely has good scope. People are looking towards the BJP. The KR Pet win has given us confidence, which we need to take it forward. We’ll have to work across the state, but this region needs more focus since we are weak here.

What’s the current position of the BJP in the Old Mysuru region?

It’s only been a few months since Nalin Kumar Kateel became the state party president. He’s been touring the entire state. It’s only recently that office-bearers were appointed for the Old Mysuru region. The structures have been put into place, which we need to use to go to the people. This must be done.

The feeling is that your party lacks leaders in this Vokkaliga-dominated belt.

If you look at Bengaluru, people of all communities are supporting the BJP. But to be honest, in the Old Mysuru region, there has been a gap from our end. We have to go to the people, we shouldn’t expect people to come to us. Also, caste is a concept that’s present only in the minds of leaders. People want only development. Agility lies in coming out of caste-based politics, and that’s the politics we need to do. We proved this in KR Pet. If you go to people, naturally people will bless you.

You say there’s been a gap.

If you see some 25 years ago, when Yediyurappa was the state president, everyone said the BJP was an urban-based party. Yediyurappa took up the issues of farmers and others, he did padayatras, cycle yatras and touched the weaker sections. Gradually, the ‘urban-based party’ grew stronger in Mumbai-Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and central Karnataka. That’s what I meant. There’s scope to grow.

The BJP prides itself on its organisational skills. Why does it finish second or third in urban local body polls?

There’ll be many local factors. There might have been mistakes in fielding candidates. But, in any local body election, naturally, there’s an inclination towards the ruling party. There’s nothing new in this. The next local body polls will happen in November-December. It’s too early to comment on that. Given the work happening under the Yediyurappa-led government, people are confident. And I’m confident people will support our party.

Your appointment as VP coincided with talk about change in leadership.

It’s just a coincidence. Already, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, our state president and others have clarified. There’s no discussion at the state-level or in the central leadership on this. Such a situation isn’t there. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi went to the extent of saying that the next general election will be fought under Yediyurappa’s leadership.

Do you see yourself as Yediyurappa’s successor?

The BJP is not the JD(S), Shiv Sena or Samajwadi Party. There’s a world of difference between us and the Congress. So that question doesn’t arise. If I needed positions, I’d have gotten myself something within a month of Yediyurappa becoming the CM. It will be based on my work for the organisation and not because I’m Yediyurappa’s son that the party will decide what responsibility I should be given.

Under whose leadership will BJP face the next election?

This will be decided by the national leadership. It’s too early. Everyone, including the people of the state, is confident that BSY will continue as CM for the next three years. This has the blessing of the national leaders as well. Why are you arriving at the conclusion that the next election will not be fought under Yediyurappa? He has the strength. Yediyurappa’s dream is to win 140+ seats and we’re working towards that. All of us, under Yediyurappa’s leadership, we will work together.

Over the last year, you’ve been dubbed ‘Super CM’ because of your role in the administration.

Naturally, as the CM’s son, there will be such allegations and discussions. All that I’ve tried to do is act as a bridge between Yediyurappa and party workers. I’ve not interfered with the administration. I understand how Yediyurappa built the party over 30-40 years, the problems and propaganda he faced when he was CM in 2009, the needless allegations that forced him to step down, the legal problems...there’s a lot of expectation in terms of development and lakhs of party workers are watching. Given all this, as CM’s son, I don’t want to create nuisance.

Your party MLAs seem unhappy with the administration. Why?

When Congress was in power for five years, BJP MLAs didn’t get development funds. Then, we had the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, then elections...Almost for seven years, our MLAs saw no development or funds. There’s no denying this. Also, when Yediyurappa was CM in 2009, you know, he took the state budget outlay from Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore. If our party MLAs asked for Rs 50 crore, he’d give them Rs 70 crore. He even gave funds to Opposition MLAs. Nobody was unhappy. So now, obviously, our MLAs have high expectations. But the CM’s hands are tied. There was drought, floods, Covid-19...As finance minister, he needs to maintain financial discipline. He’ll have to take up things in a phased manner. There will be answers in the coming months.