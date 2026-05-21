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Not the end for Mamata Banerjee, but the road back looks steep

Not the end for Mamata Banerjee, but the road back looks steep

The party she founded in 1998 and led to power in 2011 was already in a meltdown by then.
nirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:42 IST
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West BengalMamata BanerjeeOpinionPanorama

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