Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Hi,

Long time since we had a conversation. I know there's too much on your plate, yet it's empty. But I've found that one pill for every ill. And it's way simpler than you can imagine. Watch a tax-free film.

Yes, I know inflation has gone through the roof (if there's one still left) while salaries scrape the sewers. Petrol and diesel breached the Rs 100 mark. Wondering what all this has to do with watching a film, and more so a tax-free one? It's simple. They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But lemons are over Rs 300 a kilo and are reportedly being looted from warehouses, so lemonade, well, unless in a movie hall. Besides, the cheese popcorn and beverage combo will cost way less than a meal at home.

Also Read: Price rise due to global reasons, increased inflation: Piyush Goyal

Even the fancy okra has long crossed Rs 100 a kilo. And the domestic help can't stop whining. "Didi, nimbu is around Rs 300, bhindi over Rs 100, tomatoes are reaching there soon, baingan and karela too." You wanted to rush, hug her, and share how you're in the same boat. Till she dropped the 'S' word. "Please increase my salary, or I quit. I haven't had a raise since 2020," she announced. Now you wanted to cry, "You got paid for almost a year without working at all. What about me? I got a salary cut while working 24x7 from home." Never mind the savings or investments bit. Stock markets still can't decide which way to go, much like most nations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and banks are offering princely 2-3 per cent savings deposit rates.

Instead, you patiently explained to her that inflation based on the Consumer Price Index is at 6.95 per cent, the highest since October 2020. But the Index of Industrial Production grew only 1.17 per cent in a year, which means your salary is unlikely to grow any time soon. Petrol and diesel appear never to have lived in a two-digit wonderland. And sunflower oil, less than Rs 100 a litre in 2019, is now around Rs 250. "Yes, didi, that too…cooking oil is so expensive." Point made, she walked away in triumph. Point taken.

Now, in the not-so-distant past, a certain filmmaker mused that the government's real idea behind a petrol price hike was to boost the stagnant bicycle sector. Remember? And it's this altruism that drives governments again. Actively promoting a film is a secret policy decision to tackle unemployment, hunger, rising prices and other mundane stuff.

You know your plight will find empathy neither from employer or employee, nor filmmakers searching for untold 'true' tales of woe. So take the cue and head to the movie hall while the film is still there. A tax-free movie ticket sure fits your budget and agenda. Even if you opt for a plate of nachos, dimsums, or vada pav, it's a win-win. A cinema hall is a peaceful place where people munch on the namkeen without shining a torch on the packet's label languages. Ah, did I mention the AC? Why suffer the summer power cuts or fret over WFH electricity bills when you can have it all? The nice recliner seat in the theatre is an added incentive; you might actually be able to take a nap, far removed from bills, budgets and other such balderdash. All in all, a heavenly daycation. Where else would you be?

Just for the record, let me assure you that any resemblance to persons living or dead, incidents past or present, organisations/entities and the like during our conversation are purely unintentional and coincidental. No animals were harmed; neither is any offence meant to anyone, save those who are keen to find it.

Also Read: Bengaluru buyers in a squeeze as lemons get costlier

Trust me, there are adequate trials and research, this cure works. Most people who heeded their inner voice and took the tax-free route to nirvana have finally found purpose in their utterly useless lives and gone as far as to give a call to arms. Climate change is real, and it's happening.

But you'll surely feel incredibly light as you step out of the hall of darkness. Back home, there's OTT for the lighter you. This time watch another movie – a beautiful slice-of-life one, a legend's parting gift to his fans. While others were busy cooking up a storm of hate, he left behind a delicious plate full of love. Enjoy!

(Sonali Chakraborty is a journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: