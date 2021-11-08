Noteban: The DeMo(n) that slew the economy

It is five years since demonetisation (DeMo) was sprung on the nation with a mere four-hour notice. The Prime Minister announced at 8 pm on November 8, 2016, that all Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in circulation then would cease to be legal tender from midnight. Effectively, 86% of the currency was taken away, and the new replacement notes were not yet ready. For several months, Indians did not have access to their own money. And the small numbers of notes issued initially were all in the Rs 2,000 denomination, which didn’t help since nobody had change (of the new Rs 500 denomination). There were long lines of people outside bank branches and ATMs, desperate to withdraw the small Rs 4,000 limit allowed in the early days. There were cases of rioting, attacks on bank staff, and people also died, some of them waiting in lines to withdraw money.

Snatching away the belongings of people thus was a very harsh and cruel public policy measure. After 50 days, in late December, the government also passed an ordinance (later made into law) that possession of the old notes was illegal (on par with owning drugs). There is telling irony and pathos that recently, unaware of DeMo five years ago, a blind person, a destitute, who earned his keep by begging in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, asked the collector to exchange his entire life’s savings of Rs 65,000 in old notes. Of course, he was denied. There are probably lakhs of such savers who in the past five years discovered that their savings were equal to mud, and had no recourse.

And yet, month after month, after that fateful November 8 announcement, public opinion surveys showed strong support for the PM’s intent. People, especially the poor, were convinced that some big fish were fried and were caught with their pants down. The PM’s message was that hoarding cash was black money, and the sudden “surgical attack” took the big black money hoarders by surprise. If this thesis was correct, then a substantial portion of the demonetised money should not have come back into the banking system. But it became clear within the first 60 days itself – and confirmed by the Reserve Bank of India much later in August 2017 — that more than 99% of the cash had been turned in.

Also Read | Five years after demonetisation, cash is still king, and stronger

This return of demonetised currency into the banking system was not surprising at all. That’s because the government’s own data from several years of income tax raids and action by the Enforcement Directorate had shown that nearly 93% of the ill-gotten wealth was in the form of benami land, gold, real estate, stocks and foreign accounts. So, only 7% of black money was sitting around as cash. Of course, the OECD, the European Central Bank and economist Kenneth Rogoff had all said it is a good idea to demonetise high-value currency notes, but their version of discontinuing high-value notes was with advance notice of 12-18 months. And certainly not to introduce currency notes of even higher value!

In any case, if DeMo was supposed to make a big dent in black money, it clearly failed.

Incidentally, the cash in circulation prior to November 8, 2016, was Rs 18 lakh crore. Five years later, it is Rs 28.3 lakh crore, a jump of 57.5%, i.e., roughly a 10% per year growth, higher than the real GDP growth. In these current times of high inflation, the cash with the public is extraordinarily high. This is despite a steep rise in electronic payments and the widespread use of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The latter is clocking more than four billion transactions every month, and annually will clock 25 billion transactions as against 15 billion in China.

But India’s digital journey did not need a DeMo “jhatka”. It would have happened anyway. More importantly, the share of payments (by value) which are instant payments of the UPI kind are 15.6%, as per a study by the US company ACI Worldwide. Even the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report shows that retail non-cash, instant payment systems still have a lot of catching up to do. Digital payments are rising, but no credit for this should be given to DeMo.

The objectives of DeMo were never spelt out clearly, and the narrative kept changing in the course of the following year. First, it was an attack on black money, counterfeit currency and terrorist financing. Next, it was mopping up extra income tax and bringing more people into the tax net. Still, later, it was to make India move rapidly to cashless transactions. And then again, it was to enable the ecosystem of fintech companies and innovation in the financial system. None of this has borne out.

Undeniably, though, the following propositions still hold. Firstly, people suffered hardship. Secondly, the informal sector economy was badly hit. Thirdly, the popularity of the Prime Minister remained undiminished (this could be attributed to his power to project a “reality distortion field” as often referred to by the legendary business leader and innovator Steve Jobs). Fourth, cash is back in circulation with a vengeance, despite a steep increase in digital payments. Fifth, until the pandemic year, GDP growth declined continuously and the investment-to-GDP ratio stagnated. Lastly, the informal economy as a share of the total economy has shrunk, although the factors are many. The analysis of shrinkage of the informal economy is left for another column.

(The writer is an economist and Senior Fellow, Takshashila Institution)

(Syndicate: The Billion Press)